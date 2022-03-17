MI House Speaker: 'It's time to move on' from no-fault auto insurance changes

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R–Farwell) says he will no longer consider reform bills concerning the 2019 no-fault auto insurance law.

Wentworth released the following statement to FOX 17:

"I've spent an entire year looking at every idea that was proposed and working with our committee on options. They all either move us back toward the old status quo or put the savings and refund checks for Michigan drivers at risk. At this point, it's time to move on."

The news comes after dozens of crash survivors turned out to the state Capitol in Lansing Wednesday to protest the reduced access to medical services.

READ MORE: Crash survivors back again at Capitol to urge no-fault insurance law fix

The decision means there will be no changes to the state's car insurance rules. The 2019 reforms were billed as a way to lower the cost of insuring a car in Michigan, but in order to create the savings, the package called for a drastic reduction in the reimbursement rate for health providers. Advocates for survivors of catastrophic crashes say the change is forcing many at-home health providers to go out of business.

Rep. Rachel Hood (D–Grand Rapids) released a statement in response to Wentworth’s decision, calling the measure “unethical,” saying vulnerable Michiganders will suffer as a result.

Representative Hood’s full statement reads:

“The unwillingness to work on common-sense reform bills is unethical, and it fails our constitutional duties as representatives of the people of Michigan to protect public health. SB1 pulled the rug out from under hundreds of families and their frontline caregivers. As a result of the decision to block these bipartisan reforms, countless lives and rehabilitation services have and will be disrupted. Sadly, these negative outcomes could have been easily avoided. By taking this action, the Michigan House GOP has committed itself to ensuring suffering for vulnerable families all across the state.”

