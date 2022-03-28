Jamarion’s Journey: Tuesday on FOX 17 News at 6 p.m.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In 2014, Jamarion Lawhorn was thrust into the spotlight after a brutal crime on a Kentwood playground.

Lawhorn, then 12, stabbed and killed 9-year-old Connor Verkerke.

FOX 17 9-year-old Michael Connor Verkerke and 12-year-old Lawhorn.

Now, nearly eight years later, Lawhorn is ready to tell his side of the story.

"That was me at my worst. My worst," Lawhorn told FOX 17 News. "I went to somebody who didn't have anything to do with what I was going through. And I have to live with that every day."

Jamarion’s Journey

FOX 17's Janice Allen sat down with Lawhorn in February as he approached one year of being released from the Evart Youth Center.

FOX 17 Janice Allen interviews Jamarion Lawhorn.

Tuesday on FOX 17 News at 6 p.m., hear for the first time from Jamarion Lawhorn and those who have worked with him during his time in a juvenile home, and what he’s doing to make sure he honors the life of Connor Verkerke.

