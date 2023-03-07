How to prep your sleep schedule for daylight saving time

(WXMI) — It’s starting to feel like spring thanks to Tuesday’s sunny weather.

While vernal equinox is still a couple weeks away, we’ll “spring” forward an hour this Sunday.

That means we’ll lose an hour in the morning, and some may see disruptions to their sleep schedules.

We spoke with Sleep Psychologist Dr. Shea Golding, who says it’s best not to worry, as most people can adjust with the time change just fine.

However, those who struggle with the twice-yearly ritual of nudging the hour hand can prepare ahead of time. All it takes is to wake up a little earlier by quarter-hour increments over four days.

“So starting Thursday morning ... if you usually get up at seven, you'd want to set it for 6:45,” Dr. Golding explains. “And then Friday morning, you do 6:30; Saturday morning, you do 6:15. And then Sunday, make sure you go back to seven, because seven is the new six.”

Dr. Golding adds if you don't prepare and you're slogging on Sunday, try heating an extra cup of coffee or engage in a little bit of exercise to readjust.

