How common is dementia? What to know about Rosalynn Carter's diagnosis, symptoms and causes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — I am so glad that the Carter family has shared this news. The former first lady is a real health hero. She has been a true leader when it comes to supporting family caregivers, and for years she worked hard to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

Dementia is the loss of cognitive functioning — that includes thinking, remembering, and reasoning. However, dementia itself is not a disease. It’s actually a broad term that covers a range of specific medical conditions, including the one that everyone has heard of - Alzheimer’s disease.

When it comes to symptoms, they can vary depending on the cause of dementia. Generally speaking, the signs and symptoms include:

- memory loss, poor judgment, and confusion

- repeating questions

- difficulty communicating or finding words

- getting lost in a familiar neighborhood

- forgetting the names of close family members or friends

- difficulty with coordination and motor functions

- Lastly, some people have a hard time controlling their emotions, and their personalities may change

Even though it’s very common - about 1 in 3 adults ages 85 and up have some form of dementia – it’s actually not a normal part of aging.

Dementia is caused by damage to or loss of nerve cells and their connections in the brain. And if brain cells cannot communicate with each other as they normally do, then thinking and behavior can be affected.

Several diseases can cause dementia. I mentioned Alzheimer’s earlier. And that’s because it's the most progressive dementia in older adults, accounting for 60-80% of cases. But there’s also dementia from Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, Frontotemporal dementia and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

As for treatment, that depends on the cause. Right now, there is no cure for any type of dementia, but two treatments aducanumab and lecanemab have demonstrated they can reduce cognitive and functional decline in people living with early Alzheimer’s. Also, there are other medications that can slow down symptoms and improve quality of life. Unfortunately, many of these conditions are progressive and get worse over time. What’s important here is that if you think a loved one is experiencing symptoms, get them evaluated by a family doctor. There are conditions that can cause dementia symptoms, and it’s essential to get these ruled out. Also, treatment is typically most effective when started early.