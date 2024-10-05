'My hope is to inspire others': El Globo Restaurant co-owner on building an American dream

(WXMI) — Evangelina Abundis, co-owner with her husband, Oswaldo, of El Globo Restaurant, has a love for West Michigan that comes through her restaurant. She's originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, yet Michigan is home. Here is a glimpse into why she is recognized as one of the Top 25 Most Influential Latinos in West Michigan.

Q&A

Q: Why do you do what you do?

A: I decided to open my restaurant because cooking is a true passion of

mine. I want to offer Grand Rapids an authentic experience of the rich

and diverse Mexican cuisine. When we embarked on this adventure in

2004, there weren't many Mexican restaurants in the area, which

motivated me even more to share our culinary heritage. My goal is to

create a space where diners can not only enjoy traditional flavors but

also immerse themselves in the culture and warmth that our cuisine

represents. I hope that each dish tells a story and that every visit

is memorable.

Q: Why do you choose to live in Michigan?

A: At first, I didn't know anything about Michigan, but I came here

because I had some family in the area. Over time, I fell in love with

the warmth of its people and the beauty of the surroundings. I

appreciate the variety of seasons, especially autumn, which is my

favorite because of its vibrant colors and cozy atmosphere. I am truly

grateful to have come here, as Michigan has provided me with a sense

of community and a place I can call home.

Q: What does being a finalist in the Top 25 Most Influential Latinos in West Michigan mean to you?

A: Being recognized among the 25 most influential Latinos was an

unexpected surprise for me. However, I see it as a commitment that

drives me to improve every day. I am passionate about positively

influencing the new generations, showing them that, although the

journey may be challenging, achieving our goals is not impossible. My

hope is to inspire others to pursue their dreams with determination

and to believe in their ability to accomplish what they set out to do.

Q: What advice do you have for the next generation of people coming into adulthood?

A: To the new generations, I would say to never underestimate the power

of perseverance and passion. No matter how difficult the journey may

seem, the most important thing is to stay focused on your goals and be

willing to work hard to achieve them. Additionally, always seek to

learn and grow, as each experience, whether good or bad, will teach

you something valuable. Don't be afraid to dream big and follow your

passions; the world needs your creativity and energy.

Q: What do you wish you would have known when you were just starting your

career, given your experience over the years?

A: When I started my business, I wish I had a better understanding of the

organizational structure and the processes necessary to manage it

effectively. The lack of knowledge about how to organize a business

and the various procedures involved was a challenge. I was also

surprised to discover that there were resources and places that could

offer me support and guidance, something I wasn't aware of at the

time. Additionally, the language barrier was something I faced, and I

wish I had more tools to communicate and connect with others. Despite

the difficulties, each experience has taught me valuable lessons that

have helped me grow as an entrepreneur.

Q: What would you say to the community at large to engage Hispanic culture?

A: To the community in general, I would say that getting involved with

Hispanic culture is an enriching experience that benefits everyone. I

encourage you to explore and learn about our traditions, customs and

the diversity that exists within Hispanic culture. Participating in

festivals, cultural events and community activities is an excellent

way to connect and share experiences. Additionally, it is important to

support Hispanic artists, entrepreneurs and organizations, as this

not only strengthens the community but also enriches the cultural

fabric of our society. Diversity is a treasure, and by getting

involved, we can all contribute to a more inclusive and vibrant

future.

Visit El Globo Restaurant's website to view their menu and other services.

