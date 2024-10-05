'My hope is to inspire others': El Globo Restaurant co-owner on building an American dream

(WXMI) — Evangelina Abundis, co-owner with her husband, Oswaldo, of El Globo Restaurant, has a love for West Michigan that comes through her restaurant. She's originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, yet Michigan is home. Here is a glimpse into why she is recognized as one of the Top 25 Most Influential Latinos in West Michigan.
Q&A
Q: Why do you do what you do?
A: I decided to open my restaurant because cooking is a true passion of
mine. I want to offer Grand Rapids an authentic experience of the rich
and diverse Mexican cuisine. When we embarked on this adventure in
2004, there weren't many Mexican restaurants in the area, which
motivated me even more to share our culinary heritage. My goal is to
create a space where diners can not only enjoy traditional flavors but
also immerse themselves in the culture and warmth that our cuisine
represents. I hope that each dish tells a story and that every visit
is memorable.
Q: Why do you choose to live in Michigan?
A: At first, I didn't know anything about Michigan, but I came here
because I had some family in the area. Over time, I fell in love with
the warmth of its people and the beauty of the surroundings. I
appreciate the variety of seasons, especially autumn, which is my
favorite because of its vibrant colors and cozy atmosphere. I am truly
grateful to have come here, as Michigan has provided me with a sense
of community and a place I can call home.
Q: What does being a finalist in the Top 25 Most Influential Latinos in West Michigan mean to you?
A: Being recognized among the 25 most influential Latinos was an
unexpected surprise for me. However, I see it as a commitment that
drives me to improve every day. I am passionate about positively
influencing the new generations, showing them that, although the
journey may be challenging, achieving our goals is not impossible. My
hope is to inspire others to pursue their dreams with determination
and to believe in their ability to accomplish what they set out to do.
Q: What advice do you have for the next generation of people coming into adulthood?
A: To the new generations, I would say to never underestimate the power
of perseverance and passion. No matter how difficult the journey may
seem, the most important thing is to stay focused on your goals and be
willing to work hard to achieve them. Additionally, always seek to
learn and grow, as each experience, whether good or bad, will teach
you something valuable. Don't be afraid to dream big and follow your
passions; the world needs your creativity and energy.
Q: What do you wish you would have known when you were just starting your
career, given your experience over the years?
A: When I started my business, I wish I had a better understanding of the
organizational structure and the processes necessary to manage it
effectively. The lack of knowledge about how to organize a business
and the various procedures involved was a challenge. I was also
surprised to discover that there were resources and places that could
offer me support and guidance, something I wasn't aware of at the
time. Additionally, the language barrier was something I faced, and I
wish I had more tools to communicate and connect with others. Despite
the difficulties, each experience has taught me valuable lessons that
have helped me grow as an entrepreneur.
Q: What would you say to the community at large to engage Hispanic culture?
A: To the community in general, I would say that getting involved with
Hispanic culture is an enriching experience that benefits everyone. I
encourage you to explore and learn about our traditions, customs and
the diversity that exists within Hispanic culture. Participating in
festivals, cultural events and community activities is an excellent
way to connect and share experiences. Additionally, it is important to
support Hispanic artists, entrepreneurs and organizations, as this
not only strengthens the community but also enriches the cultural
fabric of our society. Diversity is a treasure, and by getting
involved, we can all contribute to a more inclusive and vibrant
future.
