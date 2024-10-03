Maria Curtis on adoption and supporting teen mothers, investing in women

(WXMI) — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, FOX 17 is sharing stories of Latinos who make a positive impact on our West Michigan communities.

The “25 Most Influential Latinos in West Michigan” is a groundbreaking moment, recognizing and celebrating the trailblazers, innovators, entrepreneurs, activists and leaders who are changing the landscape of West Michigan and beyond.

Curated meticulously through a comprehensive selection process from more than 600 nominations, this inaugural list serves as a spotlight on the individuals who are redefining what it means to be influential in West Michigan.

Maria Zambrano Curtis was born in Colombia and moved to the United States in 1999. She earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alabama and has been leading manufacturing and supply chain operations teams for the past 18 years.

Immediately after college, Curtis completed the Operations Management Leadership Program with GE Plastics, followed by two years of process, production and project engineering experience.

In 2008, Curtis joined MillerCoors as a packaging process leader in Los Angeles, CA. She held numerous leadership roles at the brewery, including Utilities Manager and Packaging Manager.

She relocated to Michigan in 2016 and joined Meijer as a director of Distribution to lead their largest distribution operations team in Lansing, MI. She has also led the self-manufacturing business and product development teams.

Currently, she is the director of Manufacturing Operations. Since joining Meijer, Curtis has been intentional about participating in and leading the advancement of Meijer’s DE&I strategy.

In 2019, she led a team to create the first multicultural resource group, MOSAIC, which aims to foster diversity and inclusion within the company. Additionally, she has led the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) at the corporate campus and has partnered with the Merchandising organization in the execution of HHM in our stores. Curits is passionate about mentoring young professionals and is the strategic champion for the internship and rotational programs for the Supply Chain and Manufacturing organization.

In 2019, Curtis co-founded LIMA – United By Love LLC, a candle-and-gifts company with the mission to Unite, Empower & Give Back. LIMA is Curtis's passion project and has given her an opportunity to build an intentional network as well as to establish a deeper connection with her community.

Since 2022, Curtis has served as board president at Grace’s Table, a 501c(3) in Grand Rapids, with the mission to walk alongside teen mothers from isolation to community so they can reach their full potential. She is thrilled to lead the board to enable opportunities, elevate and transform the lives of the families they serve. Furthermore, she is a community advocate for Hispanic professionals and Hispanic-owned businesses, and she serves on the Board of Directors at the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Curtis and her husband, Eric, have their children, Simon and Ana, and their dog, Jerry.

Q: Why did you start the candle company?

A: "We like to help other women, and women in male-dominated fields. We started a campaign to fundraise for YWCA. We focused in on women victims of domestic violence, and we've fundraised $280,000. We thought, 'What if we use our candles for something bigger than making more money?' We started a philanthropic journey.

"Since march 2020, we've donated $100,000 to women's organizations in [the] community. We're really proud of being able to impact the community this way. The candle itself brings hope and life to people in all walks of life, making an impact with organizations they partner with.

"We've also started Grace's Table, a nonprofit that brings teen moms out from isolation to connection and community. As board president, it's a case very personal to me. I wasn't a teen mom but I am adopted. My biological mother was a teen mother and she was forced to give me up for adoption. As I became a mom myself, I struggled with, 'How could someone give somebody away?' [I was] struggling with pain and shame. Then this work was a way to cure my broken heart, healing what my biological mom may have been feeling when she couldn't stay with her daughter.

"I'm pro-adoption. I have a blessed life, so I have nothing to complain about with how my life turned out, but I understand that feeling of feeling powerless. If you are a teen and you happen to become pregnant, and decide to carry that child to term and have the baby, there is a community for you. You can continue to reach your full potential. It's not the end."

Q: Why do you choose West Michigan to be home?

A: "I met my husband, who is from here. His family is here, so it became home."

Q: What does it mean to you to be included as one of the 25 most influential Latinos in West Michigan?

A: "The word influence is how can you change someone's minds, how [you can] help someone get to the table. It's also a kick of motivation. How can we bring more people into these discussions to be inclusive to the Hispanic community?"

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation reflecting on your experience as a leader?

A: "Get involved in community. Get mentors to challenge you to think big, and go after goals you didn't even know you had. Reach out to the list of people and be in the driver's seat of your life. Ask yourself, What are your dreams? Don't just make it financial. It gives you a different reality.

"Here are some other things you can do with your life. Why can't you be the top-level leader in your position? Get close to people who can help you in your path to success. Don't think you're just going to work hard and someone will discover you. That's not going to happen.

"I was very blessed because my dad was a chemical engineer. I had him and even though he didn't want me to study what I did, he always pushed me forward. I hid under my desk at a plant I worked at one time. I called him and he talked me through what I was going through. He saw me with love and empathy and also was able to tell me how other people see me. I called him on the daily to just help me get through when I was harassed or talked down to or disrespected and he helped me move forward.

"Now after 20 years, my work and LIMA [are] my purpose, to really help others get to their full potential. When I think about everywhere I've worked, I mentor everyone. [I have] a team, now 50% women, to move forward and reach their full potential. I do the same with teen moms to help them reach their potential.

"In everything I do, I use my intelligence and abilities to help people where they need to get to. It's clear that I have a gift to offer to this world and I have to see it through all the way to completion. That's what gets me through."

