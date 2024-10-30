'I never stopped or gave up': Woman's journey from teen mom to attorney

(WXMI) — FOX 17 continues to celebrate change makers in West Michigan for Hispanic Heritage month.

Meet Leticia Perez. She was born in Mexico and brought to the United States as a child. She came from a family of migrant workers and after living in Texas for some time, they moved to West Michigan because of the abundance of farm work.

She spent summers living on blueberry field camps. She would sometimes go to the fields to work, but fondly recalls that she spent more time eating the fruit and getting in the way rather than helping! It's a memory she smiles at.

She took on adult roles at a young age. She was 17 years old when she became a teen mom, and although some people told her that her life was over, or that she had ruined it, she refused to become a statistic. Instead of the narrative of a child holding a teen mother back from pursuing a career, she says her daughter fueled her drive.

"She was my number one reason to keep going anytime I wanted to give up," says Leticia. "I am a first-generation college graduate, and also the first attorney in my family. I didn't have much guidance growing up and it was through a lot of trial and error but I made it."

Perez holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Davenport University and a Juris Doctor degree from WMU Thomas Cooley Law. After working as a public defender for several years, she founded her own law office and set off to work on her own.

"I did this for flexibility of being my own boss but mainly because I wanted to be able to offer my services for more people," says Leticia. "I was not limited to the criminal defense cases I had as a public defender. Since I started my practice, I have been blessed and busy. I have grown a very healthy referral network where there is virtually no need to market my firm."

Her work and results speak for themselves, and that comes from dedication and grit. She currently takes on cases in the areas of criminal defense work, landlord-tenant issues, wills and estates, small business management and personal injury. She also owns Luxe Concrete Construction, a family-owned-and-operated business. Her firm also focuses on residential and decorative concrete.

FOX 17 sat down with her about her journey from driveways to foundations and everything in between.

Q: Why do you do what you do?

A: I’ve always had a passion for helping my community. I love what I do because I have the freedom to choose the cases I feel passionate about. I am honored each and every time someone hires me and trusts me with their matter. I'm a lawyer by trade but I consider myself an entrepreneur at heart. In the future, I would love to expand into consulting and helping other business owners.

Q: Why do you choose to live in Michigan?

A: West Michigan is home. I have traveled to many different cities, and the culture and vibe here is unmatched. We have the big city feel in a small city, and there is always something fun to do. I could not have seen myself raising my family anywhere else.

Q: What does being a finalist in the 25 most influential Latinos mean to you?

A: It is amazing to be one of the chosen 25 among so many other great nominees. I have never done anything hoping for recognition. But I must admit it feels good knowing that someone out there recognizes and sees the work I am doing.

Q: What advice do you have for the next generation of people coming into adulthood?

A: I would say to dream big, the wildest, scariest, BIGGEST dream! Because it’s possible. I am living proof as I am living my wildest dream right now. It took me seven years to get my bachelor's degree because I was a non-traditional student. I was at the time already married and was starting my family. Even if it took me longer, and I took breaks in between, I never stopped or gave up. Baby steps will still get you where you are trying to go.

Q: What do you wish you would have known when you were just starting your career, given your experience over the years?

A: I wish I would have taken more time to enjoy the process and to know that work will always be there. If I could go back, I would have spent more time on the little parts of daily life, because it isn’t until later that we truly realize that those little things are the big things. These days I spend a lot more time doing things to feed my soul and I don’t feel guilty about it. We live in a hustle culture and I think it’s important to know that taking a day just to rest is okay. It’s okay to not be busy all of the time because we can’t pour from an empty cup.

Q: What would you say to the community at large to engage with Hispanic culture?

A: I would say to attend cultural events, festivals and small businesses in the area. We have such a rich and vibrant Hispanic community in West Michigan that continues to grow day by day. Not only to show support but also to learn more about the culture, traditions and heritage.

