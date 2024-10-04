Bringing people together through food: A caterer's passion for bringing culture to your table

(WXMI) — Applause Catering + Events owner David Castro Godoy is a proud immigrant from Mexico.

He has spent years working in every facet of the business, and understands the challenges of each.

His catering business offers a diverse menu of foods from all over the world, and some of his most rewarding jobs have allowed David to share food from his Mexican heritage and the regional cuisines his homeland is known for.

He moved to Michigan from Querétaro, Mexico, in 1997 at the age of 18, seeking better opportunities. His older brother, Juan Daniel Castro, came to America in 1996, and became a source of inspiration to David both as a social worker and a local musician. Juan's involvement in the community and his connections to the music scene played a pivotal role in David’s path.

Then in 2003, David began working at Applause Catering + Events, a company founded in 1989 by Peter Secchia. He started serving and supervising events, and over the years, he took on various positions in the company. He dedicated himself to the company and became the sole owner. Today, Applause Catering + Events is a leading catering company in West Michigan, recognized for its service and commitment to creating memorable experiences.

His wife, Tiffany, has deep roots in Grand Rapids, and their two daughters, Liliana and London, are passionate about art, fashion, travel and great food — passions that continue to fuel David’s dedication to this business.

Q&A

Q: Why do you do what you do? Where does your passion and drive come from?

A: “I’ve always had a deep passion for cooking and entertaining family and friends. This love of bringing people together through food perfectly aligns with the business I now own. Applause Catering + Events allows me to combine my passion for creating delicious food with my desire to craft unforgettable experiences. Whether it’s a small family gathering or a large-scale event, I take great pride in making sure every occasion is special and leaves people feeling happy and connected.”

Q: Why do you choose to live in Michigan?

A: “Michigan has offered me the opportunity to build my career and raise my family in a vibrant and welcoming community. Grand Rapids is home to a rich, diverse and growing Latino population, which plays a crucial role in shaping the city’s cultural and economic landscape. What makes this community truly unique is the incredible sense of inclusion and unity that exists here. The Latino community in West Michigan thrives on its deep ties to culture, family and entrepreneurship, all driven by the amazing spirit of the people who call this place home.”

Q: What does it mean to you to be included as one of the 25 most influential Latinos in West Michigan?

A: “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized alongside such inspiring individuals. This recognition is not just a reflection of my work but also that of my team and the broader community that has supported us. It underscores the significant contributions the Latino community is making in West Michigan, and I’m proud to be a part of that legacy.”

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation reflecting on your experience as a leader?

A: “I believe that the foundation for success lies in three key values: love, trust and respect. If people trust you, they’ll do business with you; if they respect you, they’ll work with you; and if they love you, they’ll go the extra mile for you. These values must first start with yourself — love, trust and respect who you are. By leading with these principles in both personal and professional relationships, success will naturally follow.”

Q: What do you wish you would have known starting your career?

A: “Looking back, I wish I had understood the importance of patience and the role that failure plays in growth. Failure is not something to fear but something to embrace as a valuable learning tool. Each setback provides lessons that help you grow stronger, more resilient and more prepared for future challenges. Patience, especially in overcoming obstacles, is critical to long-term success.”

Lastly, Castro shared deep appreciation for the vibrancy of the Latino community in Grand Rapids. “Grand Rapids is home to a vibrant and thriving Latino community, celebrated through many cultural events and festivities throughout the year," says Castro. "These gatherings showcase the richness of our traditions, our music, our food and our history, while also fostering connections within the broader community. It’s heartening to see how our community has grown, embraced its heritage and welcomed everyone to join in these celebrations. Supporting local Latino-owned businesses and attending cultural events are meaningful ways to engage with and appreciate the contributions of the Hispanic community."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube