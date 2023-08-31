Here's where you can see Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' film in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Global superstar Taylor Swift announced "The Eras Tour" concert film is being released in North America in October, bringing the massive stadium tour into theatres across the country.

Swift, who just wrapped up the U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour," is now performing in Mexico and across Latin America before heading to Europe next year.

According to her website, The Eras Tour film will begin playing Oct. 13 across America at AMC Theatres, Regal Theatres and Cinemark.

Below are the locations of those theatres across Michigan

AMC Theatres



Auburn Hills

Clinton Township

Fort Gratiot

Livonia

Madison Heights

Sterling Heights

Holland

Ludington

Saginaw

Traverse City

Walker

Regal



Regal UA Commerce Township

Regal Lansing Mall

Cinemark



Cinemark Southland Center in Taylor

Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 in Ann Arbor

Swift sold out two shows at Ford Field in June.