Here are the reports from 3 tornadoes in Southeast Michigan Saturday night

(WXYZ) — After severe storms rolled through southeast Michigan Saturday, many who live in Oakland, Macomb and Genesee counties are picking up the pieces after three tornadoes.

It's the second straight month that tornadoes have hit the area after five confirmed tornadoes on June 26.

EF-1 Tornado in White Lake from 7:54 p.m. to 7:57 p.m. Saturday night

Estimated Peak Wind – 100 mph

Path length - 1.8 miles

Path width - 400 yards

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down near the intersection of Teggerdine Rd. and Pontiac Lake Rd. starting as an EF-0 tornado. Several healthy trees were uprooted and snapped.

It then tracked down a neighborhood and intensified to an EF-1 tornado where it caused shingle and roof damage, garage damage, including blowing off a garage door, and uprooting several trees.

It tracked northeast and crossed Pontiac Lake Rd. and then Pontiac Lake as an EF-0, and eventually lifted while over the water on Pontiac Lake before reaching Gale Rd.

This was the first tornado to impact Oakland County since an EF-1 tornado in Rochester Hills on Sept. 21, 2014.

EF-1 Tornado in Armada from 7:54 p.m. to 8:08 p.m. Saturday night

Estimated Peak Wind – 105 mph

Path length - 3.6 miles

Path width - 700 yards

The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down just southwest of the city of Armada near the intersection of 34 Mile and Armada Ridge Rd. Initially, there was "plentiful tree damage and sporadic roofing damage mainly to shingles" that was consistent with an EF-0 tornado.

The tornado then increased in strength to an EF-1 on Main St. on the west side. That caused "massive tree damage with uprooted and sheared trees," and several homes with shingles damage and some with more severe roofing damage.

Then, the NWS said the tornado dropped down to an EF-0, restrengthened to an EF-1 and then lifted.

This was the first tornado to impact Macomb County since an EF-0 near Ray Township on Aug. 20, 2014.

EF-1 Tornado in Clayton Township in Genesee County from 6:21 p.m. to 6:26 p.m. Saturday night

Estimated Peak Wind – 100 mph

Path length – 1.9 miles

Path width – 200 yards

The same storm that produced tornadoes in metro Detroit first hit Clayton Township in Genesee County.

The path extended from northeast of Calkins and north of McKinley Rd. to just west of Elms Rd. between Corunna and Calkins Rd.

The most significant damage included "three garages that were either partially or completely destroyed," along with other damage to homes, roofing and sporadic tree and crop damage.