'We're not here to replicate the emergency department:' New Grand Rapids Health Clinic Opens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A new health clinic has come to Grand Rapids. It's not an Urgent Care or an Emergency Room, though.

It's called the Right Care Clinic. For one of the Emergency Doctors, Dr. Todd Chassee, this was a vision to fill the gap between Urgent Care and Emergency Care.

“Patients who need more care that can be offered at the urgent care but don't have those life-threatening conditions that require the emergency department," Dr. Chassee explained when talking about the Right Care Clinic.

While it's not an emergency room, they can still do a lot. "So a lot of abdominal pain that's going to require advanced testing like blood testing, or a CAT scan would be great for the Right Care Clinic," emphasized Dr. Chassee.

The clinic is open to everyone, regardless of their insurance. For many, visits to the Emergency Room are stressful and costly.

“We're billing at outpatient specialist office codes, and so it's going to be a much lower cost in the emergency department," said Dr. Chassee.

While the clinic is surely filling a gap, they make one thing clear. “We're not here to replicate the emergency department. We're open. And we're looking to help" Emphasized Dr. Chassee.

The Right Care Clinic is now fully open and taking appointments. No referral is needed and all questions can be answered via phone.

