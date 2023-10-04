October is Menopause Awareness Month; make our healthcare professionals aware

We don’t talk about the change enough.

Well— we do, as women amongst ourselves— but, according to FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, about 20% of women wait a full year before bringing it up in the exam room— 25% are struggling to cope with their symptoms.

October is Menopause Awareness Month; but it's not women who need to be aware, it's our healthcare professionals.

Yes, once again our ever-changing nature has been linked to, well, changes in nature. And just like FOX 17’s meteorologists need atmospheric data to communicate possible severe weather— your doctor needs reports from you to determine what storms may be brewing; the earlier the better!

There are plenty of therapies that can help with the onslaught of (at best) annoying symptoms.

Our risk for stroke, heart disease, and diabetes jumps significantly during this season of life. Early, persistent, or disruptive symptoms can be the atmospheric data your doctor needs to help alert you to possibly serious health issues.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

This Menopause Awareness Month, let’s make it a point to clue our doctors in sooner and more often.

Knowing whether you’re headed into a hurricane or clear skies – and adjusting accordingly ASAP— makes life easier all around.

If you’re experiencing any symptoms that are new, out of the ordinary, or interrupt your daily life talk to your doctor as soon as you can to get an accurate forecast of what your future health might hold.