Health & Safety: Can we talk about snow shoveling?

MICHIGAN — It’s a miserable job, but it’s gotta be done—and with a climate like Michigan’s, snow shoveling becomes almost muscle memory.

But familiarity doesn’t eliminate the danger.

From pulled muscles and busted ankles, to concussion and heart attacks; doctors at Priority Health tell FOX 17 putting down the traditional shovel can save you a lot pain in the long run.

Their suggestion: Snowblowers. These machines are lifesavers—they reduce effort, risks, and the amount of time you’re out there.

If you must shovel, remember these safety tips:

Layer up to avoid frostbite—you can always take a layer off as you work up a sweat.

Take breaks – the heavier the snow, the more breaks you should take

Push or sweep the snow rather than lifting it

Exhale on exertion if you must lift the snow

Lift with your legs!

Lay down salt before the snow falls to avoid slipping while you work

Drink water – staying hydrated can stave off exhaustion-related issues and muscle cramps

Keep your eyes up when working near the road

And if you have heart disease or a heart-related issue, it’s time to hire this job out.

Dial 911 if you are having any symptoms of a heart attack.

