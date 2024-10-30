Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Dr. Bitner talks about how to get, give help

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month— a time to check in with yourself, your relationship, and your loved ones.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be subject to intimate partner violence in their lifetime. Intimate partner violence does not just include physical violence but also emotional and verbal abuse.

It is not OK.

Takeaway Tip : You deserve to be treated as an equal and with love and respect. You never deserve to be put down, belittled, hurt emotionally or physically, or be made to feel less than. Own your power and take care of yourself. What would you do if you weren’t afraid?

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, there is help.

Get Help:

Locally the YWCAserves mainly women and children who suffer intimate partner and domestic violence

You can reach out to the National Hotline, the Hotline, or text LOVEIS to 22522.

