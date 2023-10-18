Density changes the approach to your breast health, can impair cancer detection

It’s not uncommon to hear a push to get mammograms and do self-exams this time of year— it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, after all— but not all breasts are the same and that can lead to some diagnostic difficulties.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner says density can play a big role in your care.

You see, tumors appear white on a mammogram. So does glandular and fibrous tissue— except these are completely normal portions of your breasts.

It can lead to some false positives and lower the likelihood of early detection if you do have cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) breaks breast density into 4 categories:



Entirely/Almost entirely fatty (10% of women)

Mostly fatty with a few areas of density (40% of women)

Evenly dense (40% of women)

Extremely dense (10% of women)

Dense breast tissue is not a guarantee you are going to get cancer, but those who do tend to have higher density. Whether that is because it’s harder to see on a scan or because of the higher amount of cell development needed to create more glandular or fibrous tissue leading to a higher likelihood for out-of-control development, or something else entirely, scientists don’t know.

So where do we go from here?

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week – Look again.

Since glandular and fibrous tissue may obscure developing tumors, your doctor will make you aware of your density and may suggest pairing regular mammograms with ultrasounds and MRIs.

Ask every question you have— It’s 100% your doctor’s job to help you understand test results.

Keep up with regular scans and self-exams. Being proactive and consistent will help keep you informed about what’s going on with your body and increase the likelihood of early detection should tumors develop.