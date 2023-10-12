Crohn's & Colitis Foundation celebrating those making significant strides towards a cure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation has anything to say about it, a cure for Crohn’s, Ulcerative Colitis, and many other conditions could be right around the corner.

And for nearly 60 years, they've had something to say about it.

“Since our founding in 1967, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation has played a role in every major breakthrough in IBD research.”

—Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

And while they’re at it, they’re going to find ways to ease symptoms and improve the lives of people struggling with this condition every day.

Join them October 20 at 6 p.m. at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids for the Champions for a Cure dinner to celebrate those who’ve helped the nonprofit make significant strides towards their goal and support the work still ahead of them.

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation FOX 17's Candace Monacelli honored by Crohn's & Colitis Foundation at Harvest Hops

Tickets are still available for individuals and full tables – or become a sponsor to gain access to their VIP cocktail hour, and add your organization’s name to the list of those pushing for innovation and awareness on the way to a cure.