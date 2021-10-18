'He always put his country first.' Local leaders react to the death of Colin Powell

(WXYZ) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday from complications of COVID-19, his family said in a statement. He was 84.

Many leaders from Michigan are reacting to his death. Some of the statements are below.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

“Colin Powell was a statesman who served his country in uniform and at the highest levels of government for decades. As a soldier, he was deployed in the Vietnam War and went on to hold various national security and diplomacy roles under four presidents: Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, and Bush Jr. Secretary Powell embodied values we all strive to live by: fidelity, independence, and humility. My thoughts are with his family and all those who looked up to him as a soldier, a leader, and an American.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist

“As a soldier, cabinet secretary, and public servant, Secretary Powell led a lifetime of distinguished service to his country. He was our first Black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State. For so many, he was a symbol of the heights to which anyone can rise in America. In the example of his leadership and devotion to public service, he will continue to inspire future generations.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Colin Powell, who broke barriers over and over again during a lifetime of public service. He was a man of strong principles and always put his country first. My prayers are with his family and friends.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser

“We lost a great American today, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. Not only did he work to shape our nation's foreign policy during several Republican administrations, but he bravely served his country in the military to the benefit of all Americans. On a personal note, he swore me in when I became the U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia. Over the course of my time in that position, I witnessed firsthand Secretary Powell's immense devotion to our nation and his commitment to public service as well has his incredible leadership of the State Department. I have nothing but respect and admiration for his decades-long dedication to our country. He will be immensely missed. I offer my prayers and condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Rep. Debbie Dingell

“﻿Colin Powell was a statesman who loved this country fiercely. He was a trailblazer – serving this country with love and pride. He believed that public service was the most important job in the world, and he did it right. He treated every person with dignity and respect. His leadership – full of honesty and listening – inspired generations.

“Colin and his wife Alma have been close friends for over 40 years. I know he would have a message today: get your vaccines. He was vaccinated and still passed away from COVID complications.

“Until his dying day, he opposed the fear and hatred dividing this country. He believed in the American Promise and left that as his legacy. He stood on principle and believed in the good of life – he was one of the most decent men I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. When I would be down, he would tell me to stand tall and fight with everything I have. Colin always had the right words to say, and I am heartbroken about his passing. Sending all of my love to Alma and the Powell family this morning and in the difficult times ahead.”