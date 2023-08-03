Watch Now
Have a great name for a fudge? Enter the Mackinac Island fudge naming competition

Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 03, 2023
(WXYZ) — Feeling creative? Throw your hat in the ring for the Mackinac Island fudge naming competition.

Five Mackinac Island fudge shops are participating in the competition, according to a news release. This is the inaugural year!

Basically, whichever clever name wins, the shops will then create their own version of a fudge they think fits the name best.

Here are some examples they gave:

Mermaid.
Camper's Delight.
It's 5 O'Clock Somwhere.
Root Beer Float.

Here’s how to enter:

Fill out this form before Thursday, August 10 at noon

The winner will be announced on August 11, and then receive corresponding fudge from each participating shop. Yum.

