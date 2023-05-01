Harbor Humane now fighting Parvo outbreak after caring for dogs rescued from Cober's Canines

WEST OLIVE, Mich — Harbor Humane needs your help!

The shelter has drained its emergency savings caring for dogs rescued from Cober's Canine Rescue.

Now they have 7 puppies and dogs fighting Parvo— a highly contagious virus affecting their gastrointestinal system.

The virus can live on cloth, metal, plastic, rubber— literally any surface, so when Parvo hits, everything must be sanitized or replaced.

The mortality rates for Parvo are pretty high, so careful and diligent care is essential.

"It is resistant to heat, cold, humidity, and drying, and can survive in the environment for long periods of time."

—American Veterinary Medical Association

That's where you come in. This process is expensive.

If you're able to help, Harbor Humane would be grateful.