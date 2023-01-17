Grants to add resources for 195 school safety programs

Over the next 3 years, 195 school resource officers will be hired in schools around Michigan.

The $25M matching program will help districts and public-run academies create or support positions through grants for training, benefits, and more for law enforcement officers charged with the safety of students.

According to a release sent out by the Governor's office Tuesday, each applicant must be able to match 50% of the contributed grant.

“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO," MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper explained in the release. "But very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency."

Schools were mapped out in June of 2022 to help make safety plans and assess need.

Locally 35 schools will benefit from the funding:

Kent:

Cedar Springs Public Schools

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools

Kent City Community Schools

Lowell Area Schools

Muskegon:

Holton Public Schools

Montague Area Public Schools

Muskegon Middle School

North Muskegon Public Schools

Oceana:

Hart Public Schools

Pentwater Public Schools

Shelby Public Schools

Newaygo:

Fremont Public Schools

Grant Public Schools

Hesperia Public Schools

Newaygo County RESA

Newaygo Public Schools

Montcalm:

Central Montcalm Public Schools

Greenville Public Schools

Montabella Community Schools

Seiter Education Center

Allegan:

Allegan Public Schools

Fennville Public Schools

Hamilton Community Schools

Hopkins Public Schools

Barry:

Hastings Area School System

Van Buren:

Bloomingdale Public Schools

Decatur Public Schools

Gobles Public Schools

Hartford Public Schools

Lawrence Public Schools

Kalamazoo:

Comstock Public Schools

Parchment School District

Calhoun:

Harper Creek Community Schools

Lakeview School District

Marshall Public Schools

Ottawa and Ionia Counties did not have schools listed as participating.

The initiative is part of the state's budget, which includes just about $670M for improvements in student safety and mental health care.

The bill also includes $10M for the Oxford Community Schools to aid in recovery from the November 2021 shooting, including (in part) psychological care, security, legal fees, and restoration of the building.