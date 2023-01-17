Grants to add resources for 195 school safety programs

Over the next 3 years, 195 school resource officers will be hired in schools around Michigan.
The $25M matching program will help districts and public-run academies create or support positions through grants for training, benefits, and more for law enforcement officers charged with the safety of students.
According to a release sent out by the Governor's office Tuesday, each applicant must be able to match 50% of the contributed grant.
“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO," MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper explained in the release. "But very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency."
Schools were mapped out in June of 2022 to help make safety plans and assess need.
Locally 35 schools will benefit from the funding:
Kent:
- Cedar Springs Public Schools
- Godfrey-Lee Public Schools
- Kent City Community Schools
- Lowell Area Schools
Muskegon:
- Holton Public Schools
- Montague Area Public Schools
- Muskegon Middle School
- North Muskegon Public Schools
Oceana:
- Hart Public Schools
- Pentwater Public Schools
- Shelby Public Schools
Newaygo:
- Fremont Public Schools
- Grant Public Schools
- Hesperia Public Schools
- Newaygo County RESA
- Newaygo Public Schools
Montcalm:
- Central Montcalm Public Schools
- Greenville Public Schools
- Montabella Community Schools
- Seiter Education Center
Allegan:
- Allegan Public Schools
- Fennville Public Schools
- Hamilton Community Schools
- Hopkins Public Schools
Barry:
- Hastings Area School System
Van Buren:
- Bloomingdale Public Schools
- Decatur Public Schools
- Gobles Public Schools
- Hartford Public Schools
- Lawrence Public Schools
Kalamazoo:
- Comstock Public Schools
- Parchment School District
Calhoun:
- Harper Creek Community Schools
- Lakeview School District
- Marshall Public Schools
Ottawa and Ionia Counties did not have schools listed as participating.
The initiative is part of the state's budget, which includes just about $670M for improvements in student safety and mental health care.
The bill also includes $10M for the Oxford Community Schools to aid in recovery from the November 2021 shooting, including (in part) psychological care, security, legal fees, and restoration of the building.