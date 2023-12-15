GM to lay off thousands of workers, including in Michigan

(WXYZ) — General Motors notified the state of Michigan that it’s cutting 945 jobs at Orion Assembly as of Jan. 1.

This is related to an earlier announcement about delaying production of electric pickup trucks at the plant after it stops making the bolt.

Nearly 370 more layoffs will begin at Lansing Grand River Assembly in January as production of the Camaro comes to an end.

There's also a shakeup at GM's self-driving subsidiary Cruise. It's cutting 900 jobs, or about a quarter of the workforce.

The move follows turmoil after a serious accident involving a Cruise driverless taxi in October.