GM adjusts return-to-office plan for employees, won't begin this year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — General Motors is adjusting plans to bring employees back to in-person work.

GM originally announced Sunday that beginning later this year, employees will be required to return to work in-person at least three days each work week. However, the automaker now says the change will not begin before the 1st quarter of 2023. They also say they will not mandate which days of the week employees will be required to be on campus.

The company's originally statement said: "As the COVID landscape has dramatically improved, and as we accelerate our transformation and enter a rapid launch cycle, we are evolving Work Appropriately to drive the best collaboration, enterprise mindset and impact. Effective later this year, employees who transitioned to working remotely some or all of the time during the pandemic will pivot to a more regular in-person work cycle, and they will now be expected to work three days on-campus each week," said Maria Raynal, General Motors spokesperson.

At this time, GM has not provided an exact date for employees to return in-person.

Their new statement says: "As we move to a more regular in-person work cycle, our plan is to collaboratively design the solution that best balances the needs of the enterprise with the needs of employees. We’re spending the next few weeks listening to feedback and will work to incorporate it into our plans."

The company also says, "We’re in the middle of a historic transformation, and in-person collaboration is a critical success factor as we move into a period of rapid launches."

