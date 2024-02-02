Gas tax survey overwhelmed, ends gift card offer

LANSING, Mich. — The good news? Thanks to reports like ours, thousands made their voices heard about Michigan's gas tax. The not-so-good news? No more gift cards.

The rush of public input was part of a survey by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). Initially, survey takers were automatically offered a gift card for their opinion.

But the offer has expired now that they've exceeded their target response numbers.

They're trying to gauge whether the state's current gas tax still fits our needs for road work funding.

"While no changes like this are being debated by the Legislature at this time, the statewide survey is the first step in exploring new ways to sustainably and fairly fund and maintain public transit systems, roads, bridges, and other crucial transportation infrastructure in Michigan," the state posted to their site.

One proposal is to eliminate the state's 28¢ gas tax and replace it by charging drivers a few cents per mile driven on Michigan roads. The thought is those who can't afford more fuel-efficient or electric vehicles are bearing the brunt of paying for infrastructure updates. But it's not clear how the road usage charge would be monitored or collected. It also doesn't affect federal gas taxes.

You may still be selected for a $75-$500 gift card by completing the survey— if you're picked for the pilot phase of the study.

Data from the survey and the pilot program will be used to inform lawmakers on future funding bills.

If you've been told to expect a gift card by MDOT, give them about 2 weeks to arrive.