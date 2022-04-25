Gas prices in Michigan see slight increase after weeks of decline

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are rising slightly once again after being on the decline for the past few weeks.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit increased 2 cents to an average of $3.99 per gallon. That's $1.19 more than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices also increased 2 cents to an average of $3.94 per gallon. That's 20 cents less than this time last month but $1.11 for than this time last year.

AAA reports that the crude oil market remains volatile heading into the end of the month.

“After weeks of declining prices, Michigan motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With crude prices continuing to trade above $100 a barrel, pump prices will likely remain elevated."

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.08), Ann Arbor ($4.01), Metro Detroit ($3.99)

Least expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.80), Saginaw ($3.81), Grand Rapids ($3.84)

Ways to Save on Gasoline