Gas in Michigan reaches highest average price since September 2019

According to AAA Michigan, the average price in the state for gas is up 12 cents compared to last week to an average of $2.76 per gallon. That's the highest price in September 2019.

It's also 35 cents more than this time last month and 36 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is up about 11 cents to $2.75 per gallon, which is 32 cents higher than this same time last year.

“Michigan drivers have seen gas prices steadily increase over the past few weeks due to rising crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With Midwest refineries beginning the switch to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline and the Gulf Coast refinery outages still having an impact, motorists could continue to see higher pump prices through the week.”

The national average is climbing along with Michigan as crude oil prices go up. They are also increasing from longer-than-expected refinery outages in the Gulf Coast after winter storms.

As those refineries restart and resume normal operations, supply is expected to increase and there should be some stability in pump prices.

Until then, most drivers should expect prices to continue to increase through the weekend.