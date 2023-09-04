Watch Now
Frozen chicken strip meal recalled after plastic piece injures consumer

CONAGRA
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Council Bluffs Conagra plant is seen from the street on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
CONAGRA
Posted at 6:59 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 06:59:44-04

The FDA is recalling certain frozen meals from Conagra Brands, Inc. that may contain plastic.

Officials say a consumer complained of mouth injuries from trying to eat the chicken strip portion of the meal.

RecalledBanquet Frozen Chicken Strips Meal
Item8.9oz carton containing 1 entrée
Best-if-used-by date Dec 11, 2024, Jan 01, 2025, or Jan 7, 2025
Lot Numbers (check side of the carton)5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820
Locations soldNationwide
Instructions for recallThrow product away or return it to the store

If you have concerns after ingesting this product, please contact your healthcare provider.

You can check on this and other recalls on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. You can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

