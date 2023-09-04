Frozen chicken strip meal recalled after plastic piece injures consumer

The FDA is recalling certain frozen meals from Conagra Brands, Inc. that may contain plastic.

Officials say a consumer complained of mouth injuries from trying to eat the chicken strip portion of the meal.

Recalled Banquet Frozen Chicken Strips Meal Item 8.9oz carton containing 1 entrée Best-if-used-by date Dec 11, 2024, Jan 01, 2025, or Jan 7, 2025 Lot Numbers (check side of the carton) 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 Locations sold Nationwide Instructions for recall Throw product away or return it to the store

If you have concerns after ingesting this product, please contact your healthcare provider.

You can check on this and other recalls on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. You can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.