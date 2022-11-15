FOX 17 anchor Janice Allen back on the desk

FOX 17 has a familiar face back behind the desk.

After a few months of maternity leave, Janice Allen has returned to work at FOX 17.

Jolie Faith was born on July 16, two weeks after Janice's last day at the desk.

Since then, she's been "soaking up all the snuggles" and enjoying time with newborn Jolie.

Janice Allen Janice and Baby Jolie Faith

Viewers have followed along with Janice’s journey for over nine months on TV and social media.

To keep up with Janice (and baby Jolie), check out her Facebook page.

Janice has been with FOX 17 since July 2010. She anchors the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weeknight newscasts and the popular ‘Pay It Forward’ segments.

