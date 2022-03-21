Four dead following mobile home fire in Dryden

(WXYZ) — Dryden Police say four people are dead after a mobile home at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park caught on fire overnight.

According to officials the homeowner, who was in her 80s, passed away along with her granddaughter and her granddaughters two teenage children.

Chopper 7 was over the scene Monday morning where only the structure of the home remained.

At this time it is unclear what caused the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.