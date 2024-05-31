Former President Trump addresses his own criminal conviction

NEW YORK — A day after being convicted on 34 criminal counts in New York, former President Donald Trump is expected to address the jury's decision once again.

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records after a weeks-long trial in New York. The former President called the decision "a disgrace."

The judge has scheduled sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention. Trump faces up to four years in prison. However, as he has no criminal history, it's likely he will get a lighter sentence.

The New York prosecutor declined to say what sentence he will be seeking.

The trial in New York was the first of four for Trump. He faces federal charges in Florida for his handling of classified documents. He was also indicted in Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to subvert the 2020 presidential election. In Georgia, Trump also faces charges for allegedly interfering with the election.

He has pleaded not guilty in all of those cases.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube