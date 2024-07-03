Former Joe Louis Arena site to be filled by 600-room hotel

A new JW Marriott Hotel is coming to Downtown Detroit on the site of Joe Louis Arena, the Sterling Group announced on Wednesday.

The hotel will be part of Water Square, which is home to a newly-completed apartment complex, and will be connecting to the Huntington Place by a skybridge.

According to the Sterling Group, which is the developer behind the project, the hotel will have 600 rooms and 25 stories, plus have meeting space.

"This connected hotel will change the hospitality landscape in the City of Detroit and allow for Huntington Place to attract more and larger conventions. It will be a significant economic benefit to the City and the region," said Danny Samson, Chief Development Officer of Sterling Group. “We are appreciative to The Union Labor Life Insurance Company (Ullico), the State of Michigan, City of Detroit, and Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties for their continued support and all of their efforts to make this project a reality,” Samson continued.

Construction began in April 2024 and is expected to be complete by early 2027, just in time for the Final Four.

It's the latest hotel project coming to the City of Detroit. EDITION, a five-star hotel, is set to open inside the 45-story Hudson's Detroit building in the coming years.

The JW Marriott will be one of the projects at Water Square, which will also include a park in between the apartment complex and hotel. The park will be open to the public.