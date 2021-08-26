Ford recalling more than 16,000 F-150 vehicles over seat belt issue

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 16,000 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles that are manufactured with the Super Cab body style over a seat belt issue.

According to a recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front seat belt webbing may be incorrectly routed, which may not properly restrain someone during a crash.

The recall affects about 16,430 vehicles that were manufactured from January 2 through May 27, 2021.

The other cab body styles are not part of the recall.

Owners are encouraged to call Ford (866-436-7332) or contact a local Ford or Lincoln dealer. They will also be emailed instructions on how to assess the vehicle’s seat belts. If any of the seat belts fail inspection, the NHTSA urges drivers to not use that seat — even if that means not driving the vehicle until the needed repairs are performed.

For more information, go here.

