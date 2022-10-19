Fire destroys mobile home

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials tell us a fire has destroyed a mobile home in Plainfield Township.

It started some time after 6 a.m. in the Spring Valley Mobile Home Park.

Wolverine Blvd was completely blocked and Northland Dr was down to one lane while crews put it out.

Firefighters tore down the remains of the building once the fire was put out. Our crew on the scene was told no injuries were reported.

This is a developing situation. We will update this article as information becomes available.