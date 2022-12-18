Fire and Ice Menorah Lighting at Calder Plaza at 5 p.m. Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first night of Chanukah is being celebrated at Calder Plaza with the annual Menorah Lighting in downtown Grand Rapids.

Chabad of West Michigan is presenting Fire & Ice Grand Menorah Lighting starting at 5 p.m. at Calder Plaza located at 351 Ottawa NW, Grand Rapids.

An Ice Menorah and fire demonstration will kick off the event at 5 p.m.

The Menorah Lighting and Grand Gelt Drop will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Chabad of West Michigan

People of the Jewish faith celebrate Chanukah, an eight day “festival of lights” with a nightly menorah lighting, prayers and fried food. It celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple.

