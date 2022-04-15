FBI asking for help in locating stolen Andy Warhol prints

The FBI is asking people to be on the lookout for stolen prints of Campbell’s Soup Cans.

On the FBI’s Facebook page, the bureau shared images of the prints.

They are from Set Number 31 of Campbell’s Soup I collection. The paintings were created by artist Andy Warhol and were first unveiled in 1962. Each print measures 37 inches high x 24.5 inches wide. The prints are valued at approximately $500,000.

In 2016, the prints were stolen from the Springfield Art Museum in Missouri.

Campbell’s Soup Cans is one of Warhol’s most famous works. He also created the painting Marilyn Diptych, which featured multiple images of actress/model Marilyn Monroe, in 1962. During his career, Warhol co-directed the films Empire (1964) and Chelsea Girls (1966). He also organized the “Exploding Plastic Inevitable” events from 1966-1967.

If anyone knows the location of the paintings, the FBI is asking they contact Kansas City’s FBI Springfield Resident Agency, or the Springfield, MO Police Department. They are also asking anyone with information to contact their local FBI office, nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online.

