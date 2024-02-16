Father dies in Branch County crash

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash took the life of a Sherwood Township father just after midnight Friday.

Michigan State Police say the 55-year-old was driving north on Oliverda Rd—his son in the front passenger seat.

The vehicle crossed the center line and the oncoming lane before hitting a tree just south of Blossom Rd.

While his son was not hurt, the driver died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved. Names have not been released and the case remains open.