FAA: working to restore system after outage

All domestic departures have been paused until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Developing information on an outage causing delays around the country as the FAA says they're working to reset their system Wednesday morning.

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

A follow-up tweet showed that the system began to come back on line just before 7 a.m., but National Airspace System operations are still limited.

According to airport personnel who spoke to FOX 17, the system notifies pilots of current conditions at a given airport, like if there is construction or ice on the runway. Information sent before the outage is still visible, but new information was not able to be entered during the outage.

