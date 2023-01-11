Watch Now
News

Actions

FAA: working to restore system after outage

FAA logo.JPG
Hansen, Logan
FAA logo.JPG
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 07:21:15-05

All domestic departures have been paused until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Developing information on an outage causing delays around the country as the FAA says they're working to reset their system Wednesday morning.

A follow-up tweet showed that the system began to come back on line just before 7 a.m., but National Airspace System operations are still limited.

According to airport personnel who spoke to FOX 17, the system notifies pilots of current conditions at a given airport, like if there is construction or ice on the runway. Information sent before the outage is still visible, but new information was not able to be entered during the outage.

FOX 17 is keeping an eye on this situation and will have more information as it develops.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered