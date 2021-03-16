Excellence in Education: Morgan Grifka

REDFORD, Mich. — Morgan Grifka is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“Every student deserves a Ms. Grfika,” says Ninfa Mazzola, Grifka’s nominator. "Her classroom is so full of love, and she takes time to create personal relationships with each of her students."

“I really just want to do what's right for these kids, for their families, for my school, for my coworkers, everyone,” says Morgan. “We're all in this together.”

Morgan has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Westfield Charter Academy will receive a $500 grant.

