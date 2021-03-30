Excellence in Education: Kristi Weber

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kristi Weber is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"If anyone deserves this award, it's you," says Nanette Hugan, Kristi’s nominator. “You challenge your students to always do their best. For over 20 years, you've encouraged them to push themselves not only at school, in sports, but in the real world.”

“I'm just beyond honored with everything that she said,” says Weber. “I hope [my students] would say that they had fun in my class and that I made a difference in their life somehow.”

Kristi has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Saginaw Public School District will receive a $500 grant.

