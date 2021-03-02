Excellence in Education: Brandi Gillson

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Brandi Gillson from Battle Creek Public Schools is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Bob Egelkraut, Gillson’s nominator, says, “Brandi teaches with passion and gets results. She understands and reaches children with trauma in their lives, tending to the whole child.”

“I had some amazing teachers through elementary, middle and high school,” says Brandi, “and I could remember all the fun I had in the school and the teachers who made things come to life for me...I had to do for kids what my teachers had done for me.”

Brandi has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Battle Creek Public Schools will receive a $500 grant.

