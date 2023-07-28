Watch Now
News

Actions

Emmy Awards postponed due to the Hollywood actors, writers strike, source says

TV Emmy Awards
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - A video monitor displays the stage for Sunday's 71st Primetime Emmy Awards during Press Preview Day, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
TV Emmy Awards
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 14:26:42-04

(AP) — The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood.

A source familiar with the network's plans who was not authorized to speak publicly pending an official announcement confirmed the delay Friday.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on Sept. 18.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 screenwriters are striking, calling for better pay, structure with residual payments and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.

No information about a new date was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward