Electric vehicles shine in Super Bowl ads—but is Michigan ready for them?

(WXYZ) — More automakers plan to ditch the gas and plug into the future of cars. But are people who are looking to purchase a new car buying into the hype?

GM was just one of the automakers on Sunday pushing its EVs to the forefront. The company boldly proclaimed to produce 30 electric vehicles by 2025.

Cars.com reported that they saw an 80% increase in EV page views from people wanting to learn more about automakers' EV models following Super Bowl ads.

Most car brands are looking ahead to fossil fuel free future, including VOLVO that says it will only make electric cars by 2030. But as the industry heads full speed towards gas free, consumers may not be ready to put the pedal to the metal.

Graphic: Pew Research Center, Washington, D.C.

Micheal Bates is on the fence. "How long does it last? How often do I have to charge it," said Bates.

RELATED: Detroit getting 1st public wireless EV-charging road system in the United States

A common concern, according to 7 Action News's Facebook poll, with people commenting about how few charging stations are available, and the cost to charge at home.

"More charging infrastructure is going to be critical for wide spread adoption of EVs," said Gregory Keoleian.

Keoleian is the director at the Center for Sustainable Systems at the University of Michigan. He says right now, charging stations are sparse, but that’s changing.

"This last year, the amount of chargers increased 55 percent," said Keoleian.

Graphic: Pew Research Center, Washington, D.C.

And there is more to come. Last week, the federal government announced a $5 billion investment to go toward building charging stations along interstate highways.

And locally, a one mile stretch in the city of Detroit will be dedicated to the first ever wireless charging infrastructure. That means cars and trucks can drive on the road and automatically charge. It's set to start in 2023 and it will be worked on here at Michigan Central.

"It’s the way of the future, it’s coming," said Dennis Thacker.

Thacker works at Art Moran Buick GMC in Southfield. He says most of his customers at least ask about electric vehicles, even if they don’t all make the switch.

"Yesterday was our first two deliveries of EV Hummer Edition 1s," said Tom Moran.

Moran who owns the dealership says the trucks had to be ordered 14 months in advance, and right now he has 100 more trucks already reserved that won’t be filled for another two years.

"It's important for folks in Michigan to buy these vehicles,” said Keoleian.

Keoleian says Michiganders can also look forward to prices of EVs to go down as the cost of batteries drop.

