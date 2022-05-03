What to know before you vote in Michigan's May election

The May 3, 2021 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages and more on the ballot across West Michigan.

Polls in most Michigan communities open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Allegan (for election results, click here):

Fennville Public Safety $97 million proposal

Delton Kellogg Public Schools operating millage

Barry (for election results, click here):

Delton Kellogg Public Schools operating millage

Hastings Schools $23 million bond proposal

Branch (for election results, click here):

Coldwater Community Schools $53 million bond proposal

Calhoun (for election results, click here):

Hastings Schools $23 million bond proposal

Cass (for election results, click here):

Constantine Public Schools $38 million bond proposals

Ionia (for election results, click here):

Belding Schools $21 million bond proposal

Greenville schools $45 million bonding proposal

Kalamazoo (for election results, click here):

Kzoo County Law enforcement & safety millage.

Koo Public Schools $197 million bond proposal

Vicksburg Community Schools operating millage

Comstock Public Schools $39 million bonding proposal

Kent (for election results, click here):

State Rep. 74th District Race

City of Wyoming income tax increase/public safety investment

Belding Schools $21 million bond proposal

Grant Public Schools $15 million bonding proposal

Greenville schools $45 million bonding proposal

Lakeview Community Schools $33 million bond proposal

Wyoming Public Schools $24 million bond proposal

Mason (for election results, click here):

Ludington city charter revision

Mason County Schools $33 million bond proposal

Mecosta (for election results, click here):

Lakeview Community Schools $33 million bond proposal

Montcalm (for election results, click here):

Belding Schools $21 million bond proposal

Lakeview Community Schools $33 million bond proposal

Greenville schools $45 million bonding proposal

Muskegon (for election results, click here):

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Special Ed millage

Coopersville Schools $42 million bond proposal

Grant Public Schools $15 million bonding proposal

Oceana (for election results, click here):

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Special Ed millage

Shelby Township ordinance to allow marijuana establishments

Mason County Schools $33 million bond prop

Ottawa (for election results, click here):

Holland Electric Franchise Proposition

Zeeland Electric Franchise Proposition

Zeeland millage to compensate volunteer firefighters

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Special Ed millage

Coopersville Schools $42 million bond proposal

St. Joseph (for election results, click here):

Constantine Public Schools $38 million bond

Van Buren (for election results, click here):

Bangor Public Schools $41 million bond proposal

Paw Paw Schools $47 million bond proposal

Paw Paw Schools $15 million bond proposal

