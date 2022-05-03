What to know before you vote in Michigan's May election

The May 3, 2021 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages and more on the ballot across West Michigan.
Polls in most Michigan communities open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Allegan:
Fennville Public Safety $97 million proposal
Delton Kellogg Public Schools operating millage
Barry:
Delton Kellogg Public Schools operating millage
Hastings Schools $23 million bond proposal
Branch:
Coldwater Community Schools $53 million bond proposal
Calhoun:
Hastings Schools $23 million bond proposal
Cass:
Constantine Public Schools $38 million bond proposals
Ionia:
Belding Schools $21 million bond proposal
Greenville schools $45 million bonding proposal
Kalamazoo:
Kzoo County Law enforcement & safety millage.
Koo Public Schools $197 million bond proposal
Vicksburg Community Schools operating millage
Comstock Public Schools $39 million bonding proposal
Kent:
State Rep. 74th District Race
City of Wyoming income tax increase/public safety investment
Belding Schools $21 million bond proposal
Grant Public Schools $15 million bonding proposal
Greenville schools $45 million bonding proposal
Lakeview Community Schools $33 million bond proposal
Wyoming Public Schools $24 million bond proposal
Mason:
Ludington city charter revision
Mason County Schools $33 million bond proposal
Mecosta:
Lakeview Community Schools $33 million bond proposal
Montcalm:
Belding Schools $21 million bond proposal
Lakeview Community Schools $33 million bond proposal
Greenville schools $45 million bonding proposal
Muskegon:
Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Special Ed millage
Coopersville Schools $42 million bond proposal
Grant Public Schools $15 million bonding proposal
Oceana:
Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Special Ed millage
Shelby Township ordinance to allow marijuana establishments
Mason County Schools $33 million bond prop
Ottawa:
Holland Electric Franchise Proposition
Zeeland Electric Franchise Proposition
Zeeland millage to compensate volunteer firefighters
Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Special Ed millage
Coopersville Schools $42 million bond proposal
St. Joseph:
Constantine Public Schools $38 million bond
Van Buren:
Bangor Public Schools $41 million bond proposal
Paw Paw Schools $47 million bond proposal
Paw Paw Schools $15 million bond proposal