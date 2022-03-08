'We are better than this': GOP responds to Michigan house candidate's rape comments

The fallout continues for a Republican candidate running for an open state House seat in Kent County.

During a Facebook Live with the Michigan Rescue Coalition over the weekend, Robert "RJ" Regan talked about decertifying the 2020 election and used rape as an analogy.

Regan said, "Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, 'If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'"

The GOP released statements on Tuesday that show it is not happy about his comments.

GOP Chairman Ron Weiser issued a joint statement with Kent County Chairman and former state Representative Rob VerHeulen on Tuesday.

“Mr. Regan’s history of foolish, egregious and offensive comments, including his most recent one are simply beyond the pale," said Weiser. "We are better than this as a Party and I absolutely expect better than this of our candidates.”

“As a former representative of this district, I am appalled to hear the comments from Mr. Regan. These comments are offensive, dangerous and unbecoming of any candidate for public office," said VerHeulen. "The Kent County Republican Party stands with the Michigan Republican Party and I believe Mr. Regan owes an apology immediately.”

State Senator Mark Huizenga, who used to hold the seat Regan is running for, also shared a statement on Tuesday: “As a Christian, a public servant and a father of two daughters, I find Robert Regan’s comments about sexual assault to be revolting and immoral, and I strongly denounce them.

“His statements about Russia’s unprovoked attack of a sovereign country are contrary to our own nation’s values, and his anti-Semitic posts claiming Jewish people control the banks and were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks are shameful and disgusting.

“Regan’s comments are not reflective of our community, the people of West Michigan, my Republican colleagues, or our great state. We support a world in which men and women can safely live, work and raise a family — free from violence or oppression.”

Regan won the primary to fill the open house seat in the 74th District just last week.

