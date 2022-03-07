Michigan GOP nominee says he tells his daughters to 'lay back and enjoy' rape if it's inevitable

(WXYZ) — A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives is facing backlash for a comment he made on a Facebook Live over the weekend, saying that he tells his daughters to enjoy rape if it is inevitable.

Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made the comment while speaking on a Facebook Live for the Michigan Rescue Coalition.

While discussing a possible decertification of the election and a vote on it, Regan said, "having three daughters, I tell my daughters, 'if rape is inevitable, you should just lay back and enjoy it.'"

Michigan's 74th district is in Kent County in West Michigan. Regan won the special election for the Republican nomination last week with 32.9% of the vote, beating the candidate in second place by 81 votes. In 2020, Mark Huizenga won the seat with 63.1% of the vote.

In 2020, Regan's daughter urged people not to vote for her dad in a tweet that said, "if you're in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone," according to The Hill.

On June 25, 2020, Regan addressed the tweet with a statement on his Facebook page that said in part, "I love all of my four children and only want what is best for them. We may not always agree on 'what is best' but, their best, is my goal."

This isn't the first controversial thing Regan has said recently. Gongwer published a story Monday morning featuring posts from Regan where it appeared he backed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called it a "hoax."

We have reached out to the Michigan Republican Party for a statement. They congratulated Regan and two other Republicans in a tweet the day after the special election.

Regan will face Carol Glanville, a Democrat, in the special election for the seat on May 3.