WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — It's a big day at the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference.

Four GOP candidates for governor will take to the debate stage on Thursday. The debate comes after a slew of candidates were booted from the race for having invalid or fraudulent petition signatures.

Three candidates filed suits to get back on the ballot to have the opportunity to run for governor including front runners Perry Johnson and James Craig along with Michael Markey. The Michigan Court of Appeals rejected all three lawsuits.

Originally the debate was supposed to include Johnson and Craig, but now they're out of the debate and the race.

Replacing them in Thursday’s debate are Tudor Dixon and Ralph Rebandt. Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano will join Dixon and Rebrandt. The debate starts at 4:30 p.m.

You can watch the biggest events from the conference below.

For the full schedule of events, click here.

Watch Live - Main Stream:



Watch Live - Grand Pavilion Sessions:

