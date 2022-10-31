Tudor Dixon, other GOP candidates hold rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday, GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon hosted one of her final rallies in Grand Rapids.

She held the event at Blu's Gym, where she was joined by congressional candidates John Gibbs and Bill Huizenga, as well as attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno.

They're working to win their respective elections and reinstate Republican leadership statewide, with John Gibbs talking about "taking our state back and taking our country back."

All three candidates stood alongside Dixon, rallying Republican voters ahead of Michigan's midterm elections, which are just over a week away.

Representative Bill Huizenga, for one, endorsed Tudor Dixon for governor as a "true north star."

Dixon spoke to FOX17 about some of her campaign priorities, including education, with Dixon saying she was concerned with more than curriculum.

"We're talking about these side pieces of information that are coming in. You see these books that are in the library that are being, that are sneaking into kids every day, taking that home, doing a book report on that," Dixon explained.

As for her thoughts on abortion, she said she'll back whatever law is in place.

"I don't write the law," she said, "I don't write legislation. So when she somehow connects me to the 1931 law, I don't write it. I will support whatever the law is."

However, she added that she does support some restrictions, saying she believes in "those protections of making sure that if you're a minor, you have parental consent, making sure that you're a doctor, if you're performing an abortion. I think we need those limited, at least those."

Election Day falls on November 8. If you still have your absentee ballot, it's too late to mail it- but you can deliver it by hand to the clerk's office or a secure drop box.

