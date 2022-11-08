Watch Now
Tudor Dixon casts ballot in Norton Shores

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon cast her ballot in Norton Shores on Election Day morning. She brought her three children along while she voted at the fire station.
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon cast her ballot in Norton Shores on the morning of Election Day.

She brought her three children along while she voted at the fire station.

Dixon addressed the media shortly after, saying she feels good about her chances of becoming Michigan’s next governor.

"I think we left everything on the field, did everything we could, talked to everyone we could,” says Dixon. “I feel good about today."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer voted absentee in this year’s election.

