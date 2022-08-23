Watch Now
Trump endorses Dixon's pick for Lt. Governor

Posted at 9:18 PM, Aug 22, 2022
WXMI  — Former President Donald Trump is stepping into the Michigan gubernatorial race once again to endorse candidate Tudor Dixon's choice for lieutenant governor over a potential challenger.

Trump endorsed Shane Hernandez, who was named as Tudor Dixon's running mate on Friday ahead of the Republican Convention on August 27.

However, on Monday afternoon, Farmington Hills pastor Ralph Rebandt declared his intentions of running for lieutenant governor and challenging Hernandez for the nomination. Rebandt previously ran for the GOP gubernatorial nomination and lost the primary election to Dixon.

READ MORE: Ralph Rebandt asks Republican Party for nomination as lieutenant governor

Soon after Rebandt made his announcement, Trump backed Hernandez, according to a social media post by Dixon.

According to the post, Trump said that Hernandez was "an outstanding person."

Earlier on Monday, another gubernatorial hopeful clarified that he would not be seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor, with Garrett Soldano officially declaring that he would not run.

