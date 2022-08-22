Watch Now
Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Lt. Governor

Garrett Soldano (Facebook)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 22, 2022
MICHIGAN — Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the position of Lt. Governor.

Soldano made the announcement on Monday on a social media post, saying that he hopes to put more energy into his family.

"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," wrote Soldano. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."

Tudor Dixon, the GOP gubernatorial candidate who defeated Soldano in the August 2 primaries, recently named Shane Hernandez as her running mate.

She will be facing incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on November 8.

