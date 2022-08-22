Ralph Rebandt asks Republican Party for nomination as lieutenant governor

(WXYZ) — Former gubernatorial candidate Ralph Rebandt is asking for the Republican Party’s nomination as lieutenant governor in the November election.

“After thoughtful consideration and prayer I accept the request and support from delegates, county chairs, and citizens to run for the nomination of Lieutenant Governor of Michigan at the August 27th Republican Convention,” Rebandt said in a press release.

Rebandt, who served as a lead pastor in Farmington Hills for 35 years, was defeated by Tudor Dixon in the Aug. 2 primary election for the spot as the GOP gubernatorial candidate. Rebandt says he's now interesting in working alongside Dixon.

On Friday, Dixon named Shane Hernandez as her running mate. She will be facing incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Nov. 8.

“My thirty-five years as a pastor has given me unique insight into repairing the family and healing our state. As Chaplain for the Michigan Chiefs of Police, I have been confronted with issues in our neighborhoods and participated in solutions that have benefited the citizens of Michigan. As a member of the Board of Governors for the Council for National Policy (Washington D.C.), I bring business experience and creative conservative solutions to the problems that strangle Michigan’s economy. And, having thirty-five years experience as a parliamentarian, I am uniquely qualified to preside over the Michigan Senate,” Rebandt said in his statement.

He says he will fully support Dixon on the November ballot and “work to secure a Republican victory” regardless of the outcome.

